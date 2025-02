MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A scheduling conference is set for Katrina Baur, the mother of 3-year-old Elijah Vue.

Elijah was first reported missing a year ago, and his remains were later discovered in the Two Rivers area.

Baur is now facing charges for chronic neglect of a child, neglecting a child and obstruction.

Baur is set to appear before a Manitowoc County judge this morning at 10:30.