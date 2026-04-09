Morning Show changes at KISS FM

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — KISS FM listeners woke up to unexpected news this week — morning show host Otis Day is no longer with the station.

The announcement came in a post to social media, which offered no explanation for his departure. The station said Katie and Nick remain committed to “making your mornings great,” while Eddie will step in as interim host.

“While we’re turning the page, our commitment to bringing you the best music, laughs, and local entertainment remains the same,” the station added.

No further details about the change have been released.

We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.