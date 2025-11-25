Morgan Geyser, Slender Man stabbing perpetrator, arrested in Illinois after escaping group home

One of the women behind the 2014 Slender Man stabbing is now in a Cook County, Illinois jail awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin after escaping from her group home.

Morgan Geyser was placed in a group home early this year after being given conditional release from a mental health facility where she had spent more than a decade. She escaped that group home Saturday night and made her way to the Chicago suburb of Posen, where she was arrested.

Posen Police found Geyser sleeping behind a gas station with a 43-year-old man after receiving a 911 call about someone sleeping at the location. When officers first encountered her, Geyser did not give them her real name.

"She seemed very nervous, and, like I said, she made the spontaneous statement that she had done something bad and didn't want to provide her correct name," said Chief William Alexander of the Posen Police.

When pressed again, Geyser finally revealed her identity, and the police took her into custody.

In 2014, Geyser and Anissa Weier brutally stabbed their classmate when they were 12 years old. Both pleaded guilty but were sentenced to mental health facilities rather than prison. Early this year, after three different doctors agreed Geyser was ready to return to the community, she was sent to a group home on conditional release.

Police say Geyser and the man she was with had bus tickets in their pockets and had arrived from Wisconsin by bus. The 43-year-old man was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing for refusing to give his identity, both misdemeanor charges. Posen police did not charge Geyser with anything.

Geyser's lawyer, Anthony Cotton, said in a statement to NBC in Chicago that his "biggest fear" regarding Geyser's release was "her ability to navigate new relationships, particularly with older men."

Geyser is scheduled to have an extradition hearing at 11 a.m. If a judge approves her return to Waukesha County, it will be up to the state to decide if her conditional release should be revoked, which would send her back to a mental health facility.

