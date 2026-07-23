More than a plane: World Cruiser replica connects generations at Oshkosh

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — More than a century of aviation history is on display at this year’s EAA AirVenture, where visitors are getting a rare look at a replica of the Seattle World Cruiser — the aircraft that helped complete the first flight around the world in 1924.

“It’s the second aviation milestone after the Wright Brothers,” said Bob Dempster, pilot and president of the Seattle World Cruiser Association.

Among the thousands of aircraft at the annual Oshkosh fly-in, the Seattle World Cruiser replica is drawing attention for its connection to one of aviation’s greatest adventures.

MacLeod Hageman

“It's world history and Seattle history,” Dempster said. “And it was a great adventure.”

The original mission began in Seattle in 1924, when four planes departed on an attempt to circle the globe. Two aircraft completed the journey, and all crew members survived.

At EAA AirVenture, visitors can get an up-close look at the aircraft and its engine while speaking directly with the people who helped preserve its story.

“The enthusiasm and energy is great,” Dempster said. “It’s really hopping.”

For many attendees, the experience is about more than just airplanes.

“We’re checking out the World Cruiser Replica. It’s pretty cool,” said visitor Ron Young of Indiana. “They only made four, and I never thought I’d see one.”

Young said the atmosphere and people are what keep bringing him back to Oshkosh.

“There are so many other things to see beyond this,” Young said. “The people really make a difference too.”

“Go sit at a table with somebody you don’t know, and you’ll be amazed who you talk to,” he added.

Young says AirVenture has become a family tradition he hopes to pass down for generations.

“I’ve got a four-day-old grandson, and I plan to indoctrinate him,” he joked. “My dad brought me. So, I love it. I love Oshkosh, and I’m happy to be here.”

After AirVenture wraps up, the aircraft will be moved inside the museum for continued public viewing, giving aviation fans more opportunities to see the historic replica up close.

