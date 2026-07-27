UPDATE* More than 132,000 customers without power as storms hit Wisconsin

*UPDATE*

As of 3:55 pm Monday, July 27

More than 132,000 utility customers were without power Monday afternoon as severe storms moved through Wisconsin.

We Energies is now reporting about 126,336 customers without electricity, while Wisconsin Public Service reports about 5,700 customers without power.

Both utilities said crews are working safely and quickly to restore service.

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(Previous reporting)

More than 81,000 utility customers were without power Monday afternoon as severe storms moved through Wisconsin.

As of 3 p.m., We Energies reported 503 outages affecting more than 73,000 customers. The utility said widespread outages were impacting the Fox Valley and southeastern Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Public Service reported 231 outages affecting about 8,300 customers. WPS said a large number of customers were without power in Vilas, Oneida and Kewaunee counties.

Both utilities said crews were working safely and quickly to restore service.

The outages come after severe storms swept across parts of the state Monday afternoon, bringing damaging winds, large hail and at least one reported tornado.

NBC 26 has received reports of widespread damage in Menasha and Neenah, where homes, businesses and vehicles were damaged.

Outage numbers can change quickly as crews assess damage and restore power. Stay with NBC 26 for continuing coverage.