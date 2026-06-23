More than $775,000 headed to Wisconsin communities. Here's where it could go

CHICAGO (NBC 26) — Wisconsin communities could receive more than $775,000 in federal funding to help reduce future flood risks and strengthen infrastructure before disasters strike.

The funding was recently announced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) through its Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program. The grants are intended to help communities identify risks and complete projects to reduce the impact of future natural disasters.

Three Wisconsin projects were identified for funding:



$375,000 for the Iron County Forestry Department's Saxon Harbor Lake Superior shoreline restoration project.

$250,000 for storm sewer improvements in the village of La Farge.

$150,000 for Resilient Southwest Wisconsin to conduct a regional vulnerability assessment and mapping project.

The funding is part of a broader nationwide effort. FEMA says more than $189 million is expected to be distributed to 125 projects across 40 states and one Tribal Nation.

Before any funds are awarded, Wisconsin applicants must submit formal grant applications by July 22, 2026. FEMA will review those applications to determine whether they meet eligibility requirements before funding is released.

The grants were authorized by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2026 Homeland Security and Further Additional Continuing Appropriations Act.

According to FEMA, the goal of the program is to help communities take proactive steps to prepare for and reduce the impacts of future disasters.