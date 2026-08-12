More than 66,000 fans packed XRoads41; Organizers are already teasing 2027

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — XRoads41 Music Festival drew its largest crowd yet this year, with organizers reporting that more than 66,000 people attended the three-day event in Oshkosh.

Festival organizers say 66,543 people attended XRoads41 from Aug. 6-8, setting a new attendance record in the festival’s third year.

This year's lineup included 29 performances across three stages, headlined by Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, Zac Brown Band, Treaty Oak Revival, and Wiz Khalifa.

The festival also expanded beyond the music this year. Organizers added the new Sometimes Stage in the general admission area, along with 23 food vendors and more than 30 shopping, activity, and experience vendors throughout the grounds.

The weekend wasn't quite over when XRoads41 wrapped Saturday night.

Organizers debuted the XRoads41 Rock Detour the following day, a separate one-day rock festival featuring 11 artists, including Breaking Benjamin, Daughtry, Memphis May Fire, Dorothy, Drowning Pool, Atreyu, and Saliva.

Organizers say about 3,500 people attended the inaugural Rock Detour. They expect to announce more about the event's future in the coming weeks.

Plans are also already underway for next year's XRoads41.

The 2027 festival is scheduled for Aug. 12-14. Tickets are already on sale, with early-bird pricing available through noon Friday, Aug. 14.

Organizers say several ticket options sold out during this year's festival, including all VIP options.

The first headliner for the 2027 festival is expected to be announced Monday, Aug. 24.