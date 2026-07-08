More than 130 artists and makers coming to Oshkosh for new Faire on the Fox

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — A longtime Oshkosh arts and crafts tradition is getting a new name and a new home this weekend.

The first-ever Faire on the Fox will take place Sunday, July 12th, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Leach Amphitheater. The event replaces the former Faire on the Green, which was previously held at the Paine Art Center and Gardens.

More than 130 vendors will be selling handmade goods. The event will also feature live music, a beer garden, a food court, community art projects, and interactive demonstrations.

City officials say moving the event to the Leach Amphitheater provides more space for future growth, improved ADA accessibility, and additional parking.

Faire on the Fox is free to attend and takes place along the Fox River.