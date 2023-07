More than 12 people were displaced after an apartment fire in Fond du Lac County Sunday.

It happened about 10 a.m.

One person had to dive out of a second-story window to escape the fire, said Chief Brian Schussman of the Calumet Fire Department.

The American Red Cross said they are assisting, as 16 people were impacted in the eight-unit fire on Spring Street.

No one was hurt.