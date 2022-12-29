Watch Now
More than $116,000 raised after 14-year-old Bay Port student died of flu

Posted at 9:57 AM, Dec 29, 2022
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Support continues for the family of a 14-year-old Bay Port student who died of flu complications.

Memorial services were held Wednesday for Ava Schmidt, whose family said died after a short fight with Influenza A and Strep B. The funeral service for Ava can be viewed on Facebook.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Ava's family pay for expenses. While the original fundraiser goal was set at $5,000, the page has since raised more than $116,000. A spokesperson for GoFundMe says more than 1,000 people have made donations in support of the Schmidt family.

"She was so thoughtful and was always looking for ways to show you she loved you," the GoFundMe page reads in part. "She loved children and was always ready for the next babysitting job. Shopping and painting were just a couple of other things she loved to do. But where her heart spent most of its energy was on family."

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, Ava is one of only two pediatric deaths in the state due to influenza this year.

