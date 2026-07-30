More than 1,000 storm claims filed as insurer opens Fox Valley help centers

FOX VALLEY (NBC 26) — As thousands of people across the Fox Valley continue cleaning up after Monday's tornado, many are also beginning the insurance claims process.

American Family Insurance says it has already received more than 1,000 storm-related claims in Wisconsin, with most involving wind and tornado damage in and around Appleton, Menasha, and Neenah.

To help customers navigate the recovery process, the company has brought in additional claims staff and deployed mobile catastrophe response vehicles to the Fox Valley. Residents can visit the sites to ask questions, start a claim or get help with the next steps.

The mobile claims centers are located at:



Richard Schultz Agency, 905 Plank Road in Menasha

Home Depot, 2201 S. Kensington Drive in Appleton

American Family says its catastrophe team is working alongside local claims staff to contact customers, coordinate property inspections, and help move claims forward as quickly as possible.

Recovery efforts continue across the region following the EF-3 tornado, with utility crews restoring power, volunteers clearing debris, and residents beginning the long process of rebuilding.

