WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people who owe student loans are getting off the hook.

President Biden announced nearly $5 Billion is earmarked for student debt cancellation for more than 80,000 borrowers.

President Biden says the money would help teachers, members of the military, nurses and other public service workers.

The president's announcement brings the total of debt cancellation to $132 Billion for m ore than $3.6 Million borrowers to date.

More information is available on studentaid.gov.