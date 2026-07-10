More OWI patrols planned across Brown County this weekend

BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — If you're heading out this weekend, expect to see more OWI patrols across Brown County.

Local law enforcement agencies will be stepping up enforcement Friday and Saturday as part of another OWI Task Force deployment aimed at getting impaired drivers off the road.

The increased patrols come just one week after officers made 34 traffic stops during a similar enforcement effort over the Fourth of July weekend. That operation resulted in four OWI citations, 26 other citations, 20 warnings, and one drug arrest.

Agencies taking part include Ashwaubenon Public Safety, the Brown County Sheriff's Office, De Pere Police, Green Bay Police, Hobart/Lawrence Police, Oneida Police, Pulaski Police, UW-Green Bay Police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wrightstown Police.

More OWI enforcement is planned throughout the month, with additional deployments scheduled for July 17, 18, 24, 25, and 31.