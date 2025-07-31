More dentists offering sleep apnea treatment with special laser

DE PERE (NBC26) — Believe it or not, but more people are turning to dentists to find relief for their sleep apnea.

Dr. Cole Stockeimer at Ledgeview Dental Care in De Pere says he underwent extensive training with a Solea laser to offer this treatment for patients like Brandon Longley.

"Just tired and always thinking about sleep," said sleep apnea patient, Brandon Longley.

Longley is one of the nearly 25-million Americans living with sleep apnea and despite using a C-PAP machine to improve rest, he still felt tired.

"It didn't matter what time I would go to bed. I would wake up in the morning, only because someone was waking me up, and I would feel like I could just sleep for two more days and still probably not be rested," Longley said.

So, Longley and his wife started researching alternatives when they discovered some dentists like Dr. Cole Stockheimer are offering a non-invasive treatment.

"The technology is called Solea laser," Dr. Cole Stockheimer said.

Dr. Stockheimer says the laser can also be used to treat oral health—like treating cavities or crowns, many times without anesthesia.

"There's no numbing, no shot, or that kind of thing. So, it really reduces anxiety," Dr. Stockheimer said.

"The thing I don't like about the dentist is getting my teeth drilled or the big needle stuck in my mouth, and this is so much less invasive, and it's so minor compared to that," Longley added.

It's a simple procedure to firm up the soft palate that takes about 30 minutes. Dr. Stockheimer says, "It's more like a pressure washer on the tooth. It's kind of some air and water mist."

Even though the treatment requires a second visit and then yearly visits after that, Longley says it was well worth it.

"One to two weeks after the first treatment, I started noticing it, and it progressively started getting better, and I had the second treatment about a month later, and I would say a week after that it was like night and day," Longley said.

Mac asked, "How has your wife been appreciating that?"

"I'm pretty sure she's enjoying it. She gets better sleep as well," Longley laughed.

If you or someone you know is thinking about this treatment for sleep apnea, the first visit will cost patients more than $500, and then it does require a second trip, but that second visit only costs about half.

This treatment is not covered by your insurance, but if the technology is used to improve your oral health—like treating cavities or crowns, it is covered by insurance.

To learn more, you can click here.

