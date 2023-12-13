Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

More children being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes

Doctors at UW Health says they're seeing more children being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes every year, and they say parents need to understand the symptoms.
Diabetes Screening
John Locher/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, a woman with Type 2 diabetes prepares to inject herself with insulin at her home in Las Vegas. Overweight or obese Americans should start getting screened for diabetes and prediabetes earlier, at age 35 instead of 40, according to national guidelines updated on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Diabetes Screening
Posted at 4:36 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 05:36:04-05

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — More children are being diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes than ever before.

Dr. Elizabeth Mann is a pediatric endocrinologist with UW Health and says she's seeing a lot more children being diagnosed every year, and she adds that it's mostly genetic and more common if someone in your family has been diagnosed.

She says parents need to be aware of the symptoms—especially if it's common in your family.

"Early diagnosis is really, really important. So, as long as primary care doctors are aware this trend is happening and screening for it is really important, and so I think it's really important for parents to recognize the signs and symptoms and the risk factors to understand if their children are at risk of Type 2 Diabetes," Dr. Mann said.

Dr. Mann said the signs include being more thirsty, increased urination, tiredness or losing weight.

Between 2018 and 2020 at UW Health Kids, medical providers served nearly 10-20 children with Type Two Diabetes each year. Since then, numbers have increased to 80-90 pediatric patients a year.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!