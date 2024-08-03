More babies being born with Syphilis, experts weigh in

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Most cases of sexually transmitted infections are dropping nationwide and Wisconsin, but Syphilis—nearly eradicated in the 1990s—is climbing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services releases its annual STI numbers every summer.

The most-recent numbers were due to be released at the beginning of August, but health care providers are still busy compiling that data.

STI numbers have been fluctuating across Wisconsin. Chlamydia and Gonorrhea cases have been slowly declining, but Syphilis is climbing.

With the emergence of more people relying on social media to connect, people throughout northeast Wisconsin felt like the reason for the jump was simple.

MacLeod asked, "Do you think that these numbers should be lower?"

"Well, yeah, they should be, but America is becoming a nation that doesn't have much morality anymore," said Dan Olson of Green Bay.

Mac also shared some of the latest numbers with other people throughout the area, and Ruth Bleick said, "That's quite high. It sounds like people have been promiscuous."

Mac asked whether they felt hook-up apps might be contributing to the slight jump in numbers, and they felt that could be the case.

"I think it definitely contributes to this," Bleick added.

However, community experts believe there's much more to it than swiping right or sitting down to your computer and clicking your mouse.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Syphilis Surveillance Coordinator, Craig Berger said, "Don't be ashamed. Sex is normal. Getting tested is normal. If you're outside of a monogamous relationship, get yourself tested."

Berger says other factors play more of a role in the different trends like systemic racism, lack of health insurance and even the pandemic!

"I hate to bring up COVID, but during the COVID years, we also had STI clinics shut down," Berger added.

Berger says Wisconsin's numbers are somewhat similar to the national trends, but they're not quite as severe.

He says cases of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea are dropping slightly, followed by a bump in Syphilis.

That trend is also similar in northeast Wisconsin's more populated areas like Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago Counties.

Berger encourages getting tested, because you could be positive and not know it.

He says nearly half of people with Syphilis do not have symptoms.

"Absolutely. It is very concerning-especially on the congenital Syphilis side, meaning babies that are born with Syphilis, because of the problems and concerns that it does create medically for infants," Berger added.

Congenital cases increased 81% in Wisconsin in 2022.

That means more babies are being born with Syphilis with 16 babies in 2021 and 29 cases in 2022.

DHS says the most-recent numbers are being calculated.

"Because of the infection, they fail to thrive in the womb. OK, and this would extend to all parameters and not just their length and height. It's even with their head circumference and development of their brain," Oneida Pediatrician, Dr. Karen Lane said.

Dr. Lane works at Oneida Community Health Center and says fortunately, she's never had to treat an infant for Syphilis.

According to DHS, indigenous people in rural areas are considered a priority population.

So, Mac connected with health care providers in Oneida to discuss their trends.

"Our numbers have been consistent over the last few years. We haven't had a lot of increase. We would love to see a little bit more of a decrease," said Oneida Community Public Health Officer Michelle Tipple.

Tipple says even during the pandemic, when other areas experienced a bump in STIs, their numbers stayed relatively the same, because they made sure all patients continued to get the care they needed, while also offering resources to protect people from STIs.

In fact, she says they're planning to collaborate early next year with communities across Brown County to address existing cases.

"That way, we can come up with more strategies that might be a little more effective in certain age groups," Tipple said.

Doctor Lane and Tipple say they hope the program will continue to curb cases of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea while eradicating Syphilis altogether.

"I think it's really a great initiative that the community has right now to make sure our children, and actually adults are getting protected," Dr. Lane added.

Again, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services will likely release its numbers for 2023, as we were anticipating the data to be posted shortly before this story aired.

Once those numbers are released, we will follow up to examine the trends.

If you'd like to take a deeper dive in to the numbers in your neighborhood, you can click here.