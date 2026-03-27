Monster Jam roars back to the Resch Center this weekend

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — The high-octane excitement of Monster Jam is back at the Resch Center this weekend, bringing fan favorites, new stunts, and massive trucks that will shake the arena.

This year’s show will feature the debut of the Bailey Circuit truck, along with a new format designed to blend familiar crowd-pleasers with jaw-dropping tricks. Fans will also have the chance to see the 12,000-pound machines up close, meet drivers during the Pit Party, and experience the thrill of live competition.

For Kewaunee driver Brandan Tulachka, the adrenaline rush behind the wheel is hard to describe.

“Man, it’s absolutely wild. It’s like controlled chaos. You’re in a rollercoaster that you can still somewhat control while being in a jungle gym, and you’re hitting your head off every bar on the way out,” Tulachka said.

This year, the audience won’t just be spectators — they’ll play a key role in the action. Fans can use their smartphones to score truck performances in real time, influencing the competition as it unfolds.

Monster Jam runs Friday night through Sunday at the Resch Center.

For ticket prices, event times, and details on the Pit Party, visit ReschCenter.com.