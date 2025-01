WAUTOMA (NBC 26) — A mobile home in Wautoma was deemed a total loss in an early Tuesday morning fire, according to the Wautoma Area Fire Department.

On Tuesday morning, the Wautoma Police Department and Wautoma Area Fire Department shared a photo on social media of the ongoing fire.

According to the Wautoma Area Fire Department, the fire was on 18th Avenue in the Capital Court mobile home park.

In an email to NBC 26, firefighters confirmed no injuries were reported.