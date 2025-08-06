Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Missing Wisconsin native found alive in Norwegian national park after days-long search

A search is underway in Norway for a missing journalist from Wisconsin. Alec Luhn, an experienced hiker who has completed numerous solo trips, was reported missing after failing to return home.
NORWAY — Norwegian authorities have found American journalist Alec Luhn, a Wisconsin native, alive after he went missing during a hiking trip in southwest Norway.

The Norwegian Red Cross announced in a post on X on Wednesday, Aug. 6, that Luhn was located by helicopter near Folgefonna National Park and is now being transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Luhn, an experienced hiker who has completed numerous solo trips, was reported missing by his wife on Monday after he failed to board his scheduled flight back to the United States, according to CNN.

His wife told CNN she last spoke with him Thursday before he departed for his hike in southwest Norway.

The search for Luhn resumed early Wednesday, involving a large team of volunteers, including specialized climbing teams and drones.

The Red Cross cited difficult terrain, poor visibility, and high water levels as factors that complicated the search, but noted that weather conditions had improved by the time Luhn was found.

