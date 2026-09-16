Missing Town of Green Bay man found safe

(NBC 26) — UPDATE: Labrec was located and is safe, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are looking for missing Edward Labrec to check on his wellbeing, according to the Brown County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said Labrec left his home Tuesday in the Town of Green Bay in his green 2018 GMC Sierra with license plate GB2342. Family is concerned as he did not take his medications or phone, or inform anyone of where he was going.

Deputies ask anyone who has related information to contact Sgt. Loppnow at 920-448-6188 or richard.loppnow@browncountywi.gov.

