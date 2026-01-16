Missing teen believed to be in Howard

HOWARD (NBC 26) — The Pewaukee Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen who is believed to be in Howard.

16-year-old Serenity Marie Sunde was last seen in Milwaukee on Jan. 11 at 6:17 p.m. It is believed that she traveled from downtown Milwaukee on Jan. 15 to the Village of Howard.

Serenity is considered endangered because officials do not know who she is traveling with. They also note that she has not been taking her prescribed necessary medication.

Serenity is 5 feet, 6 inches and weighs about 210 pounds. She is African American with a shaved head, but she wears black or blonde wigs of medium length.

Anyone who may have information on Serenity's whereabouts is asked to call the Pewaukee Police Department at 262-720-4675 or the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070.