Missing man found dead in Waushara County

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — A man who had been reported missing earlier this week was found dead Saturday in Waushara County, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Matthew J. Krause, 42, was reported missing Sept. 1 after deputies received a request for a welfare check.

Investigators said Krause was last in contact with someone around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 31 and was believed to have been in the Berlin area at the time.

According to the sheriff’s office, Krause had been scheduled to appear in court Sept. 1 for a jury trial as a defendant but failed to appear. A warrant was later issued through Green Lake County, and he was entered as a missing person through Waushara County.

In an update released Sept. 6, authorities said Krause was found dead Sept. 5 in Waushara County from what appears to be a self-inflicted wound.

No additional information has been released on the nature of how he was found.