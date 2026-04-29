Missing Fond du Lac County dog reunited with family in Kaukauna after 5 months

KAUKAUNA (NBC 26) — A dog from Fond du Lac County missing since Thanksgiving is back home after being safely found in Kaukauna.

Dusty, who escaped from his home in the Town of Pipe in Fond du Lac County last Thanksgiving, traveled nearly 30 miles and survived winter snowstorms and spring rains, the Kaukauna Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Despite several sightings by both officers and community members in recent months, the dog had evaded capture.

Police said that with assistance from the animal rescue group The Hope Highway, a trap was set and Dusty was safely captured. His microchip allowed authorities to quickly identify him and reunite him with his family.

Police thanked the many neighbors who reported sightings and kept watch for Dusty over the past several months.