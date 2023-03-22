Watch Now
Missing boy found in Florida

A missing 12-year-old boy was found with his father in Florida, after he was last seen on Monday.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 09:33:27-04

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — New London Police have an update to a story we've been following.

Chason Moore, 12, has been found. He was last seen with his father, Jason Moore, Monday morning.

Chason and Jason were found in St. Petersburg, Florida around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Jason approached a police officer, and he was asking for directions to get to his daughter's house.

That's when the officer ran the plate number, and Chason's name came through the NCIC. Police took custody of Chason, and he was reunited with his adult sister in St. Petersburg.

