Missed Drug Take Back Day? Wisconsin’s year-round drop-off sites make disposal easy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Over the weekend, communities across the country marked National Drug Take Back Day, an initiative aimed at preventing unused or expired medications from ending up in the wrong hands.

Public health and safety officials emphasize the importance of properly disposing of medications — not only to reduce the risk of misuse, but also to help protect the environment.

If you missed this year’s event, there’s good news: Wisconsin residents have access to permanent drug drop-off boxes in many local neighborhoods.

These collection sites can be found at:

Most local police departments

Walgreens and CVS pharmacies

Village halls and town halls

Hospitals

Accepted items include pills, liquids, and even pet medications.

To find the drop-off location closest to you, visit the Wisconsin Department of Health Services online at dhs.wisconsin.gov. The full list of sites is also posted on our website.