Miss Wisconsin competition moves to New Berlin after 60+ years in Oshkosh

NEW BERLIN — The Miss Wisconsin competition is being held in New Berlin for the first time ever, bringing economic benefits and community engagement to the area.

For more than 60 years, the prestigious event was held in Oshkosh, and the transition is creating significant buzz in the community.

New Berlin’s mayor says the partnership enhances the local economy by attracting visitors and boosting community engagement.

TMJ4’s Andrea Albers first heard about the shift from Oshkosh to New Berlin from Sue Johnson, who stopped by the “Let’s Talk” event in Waterford. Johnson has been a longtime volunteer with the Miss Wisconsin Organization and helped connect Andrea with the current Miss Wisconsin, Mandi Genord.

Genord and other local titleholders who are hoping to be named the next Miss Wisconsin have been out in the community, meeting people and exploring New Berlin’s shops and hot spots — including at Sendik’s.

As she prepares to hand off her Miss Wisconsin title, Genord is looking back. She began competing in the program when she was 15 years old and says each opportunity became an incredible stepping stone.

“I think, to date, I’ve received over $170,000 from this program. For someone like me, who grew up in a very small town — I’m a first-generation college graduate — and so the idea of going to college, especially a D1 university, wasn’t one that I always thought I would have the chance to do. Because of Miss America and specifically the Miss Wisconsin scholarship organization, I’ve been able to achieve my dreams and beyond,” Genord said.

Genord adds that she has paid for her entire education through the Miss America program. She was a triple major on a pre-law track at the University of Alabama and is now enrolled at Marquette Law School.

She and all these young women are smart, dynamic, driven — and are nothing like the stereotypes associated with pageants.

The Miss Wisconsin final competition takes place Saturday at the New Berlin West Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online.

