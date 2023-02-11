Miss America Grace Stanke will appear at Miss Harbor Cities Scholarship Competition

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The current Miss America, Wisconisn's own Grace Stanke, will return to Manitowoc next weekend.

The Miss Harbor Cities Scholarship Organization recently announced that Stanke will be a featured guest and performer at the 2023 Miss Harbor Cities Scholarship Competition being held Sunday, February 19, 5:00 p.m. at the Capitol Civic Centre in Manitowoc.

Grace Stanke was also Miss Harbor Cities’ Outstanding Teen 2017, Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen 2017, and Miss Wisconsin 2022.

Stanke is expected to perform the same violin piece, “The Storm” by Vivaldi, that helped her win a talent scholarship during night two of the preliminary competition at Miss America.

Miss Wisconsin Wins Talent Scholarship in Miss America Competition

The Miss Harbor Cities Scholarship Organization says Stanke will also speak about her platform, Clean Energy, Cleaner Future – as she advocates for STEM education and careers. Stanke is in her senior year at the University of Wisconsin – Madison studying nuclear engineering.

In addition to Miss America, a news release states Miss Wisconsin 2022 Kylene Spanbauer will co-host the competition with Courtney Hansen, Director of Tourism for the City of Manitowoc (Visit Manitowoc) and former Miss Wisconsin 2016.

Spanbauer previously served as Miss Harbor Cities 2022 – and was first runner-up to Stanke at the 2022 Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Competition, held in June 2022 in Oshkosh. Upon Stanke being crowned Miss America, Spanbauer assumed the role of Miss Wisconsin in December 2022.

The event will culminate with the crowning of Miss Harbor Cities 2023 and Miss Harbor Cities Teen 2023.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.cccshows.org or by calling the Capitol Civic Centre Box Office at (920) 683-2184.