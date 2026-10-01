Mishicot man dies in UTV crash

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — A 47-year-old Mishicot man has died following a UTV crash Wednesday evening in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 7:16 p.m. on State Highway 42 north of East Hillcrest Road.

Investigators say the man was returning home from hunting when his northbound UTV hit a deer. The impact caused him to lose control, go into east ditch, overturn and crash into a utility pole. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and suffered deadly injuries. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.

The crash closed State Highway 42 between East Hillcrest Road and Rawley Road until about 1:15 a.m. while WPS crews repaired the damaged utility pole.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation. Officials say no further information will be released at this time as the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office is reminding UTV and ATV riders to wear helmets, use seat belts and operate at safe speeds.

Please stay with NBC 26 as we continue to learn more information.