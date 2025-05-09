Mishicot educator recognized as 'Teacher of the Year'

MISHICOT (NBC 26) — A northeast Wisconsin educator has been named Wisconsin's Teacher of the Year, and it happened during a surprise ceremony in Mishicot.

Lisa Van Hefty says she was overwhelmed with appreciation after she was surprised and recognized Friday morning at the O.H. Schutlz Elementary School for her outstanding work.

Van Hefty has dedicated the past 27 years to serving as a special education teacher at O.H. Schultz.

She says today's recognition is more than she could have ever asked for.

"I am shocked. I am appreciative. I'm grateful. I have a truly amazing school and community that I work in, and I've been here all my years, and I'm just truly grateful," Special Education Teacher Lisa Van Hefty said.

Throughout her career, Van Hefty has been a champion for inclusive education and student advocacy, building strong, meaningful connections with her students, families and colleagues.

Van Hefty is widely recognized for creating nurturing, student-centered learning environments that foster growth, independence, and confidence.

Van Hefty is also one of five educators recognized as teachers of the year in Wisconsin.