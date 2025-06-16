Minnesota shooting suspect owned building in Brillion for four years

Vance Boelter, the man charged with shooting and killing a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, and shooting and wounding a state senator and his wife, owned a building in Brillion from late 2007 until 2012.

Property records show Boelter, under the name of his business Revoformation Ministries, Inc., purchased the building at 232 W. Water Street in Brillion in November 2007.

He bought it from Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, which was operating its school there at the time.

The church then moved to a new campus about a mile away. It is now known as Trinity Lutheran Church & School.

Longtime pastor Ross Henzi says church officials never met Boelter in person. Henzi declined to comment further.

The couple who bought the church building across the street tells NBC 26 Boelter never appeared to live at the building, nor operate a ministry or business there.

"All he did was clean some stuff out of it," Cheryl Plitt said. "[We] never saw any sign that [he] did any ministry, anything like that."

Plitt and her husband, Jeffrey, lived in the former church building at 235 W. Water St. for more than a decade. They say Boelter tried to sell them the 232 W. Water St. building at one point, but they declined.

Property records also show Boelter sold the property to High Tech Electrical Services, Inc. in May 2012. Boelter and his wife Jenny both signed the document transferring the property to the electrical company, signing as president and secretary/treasurer of Revoformation Ministries.

The former president of High Tech Electrical did not respond to NBC 26's requests for comment.

Boelter was arrested Sunday night in Minnesota, after a two-day manhunt.