Milwaukee man convicted of cocaine conspiracy in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — In Fond du Lac County, a jury convicted a man for conspiracy to deliver 127 pounds of cocaine worth $9.6 million, according to a news release.

Lateef Strong of Milwaukee faces up to 65 years behind bars.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in the release that Strong was the ringleader of the conspiracy, and it the last of more than 15 defendants charged in the scheme to have their case concluded.

Toney said the drug ring spanned from Fond du Lac County to source cities of Milwaukee and Chicago.