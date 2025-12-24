Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan will seek new trial, court filing shows

The federal trial for Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan is over; however, her defense team says her legal battle is not.
What's next for Judge Dugan after guilty verdict
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan will seek a new trial, her attorneys said in a court filing Tuesday.

Dugan was accused of helping an undocumented immigrant escape Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Jurors reached a split verdict in her federal trial. She was found guilty of a felony obstruction charge but acquitted on a separate misdemeanor count of concealing a person from arrest.

Tuesday’s motion for a new trial represents one of the first steps in what could be a long legal battle following the verdict.

