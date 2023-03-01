Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested in Menasha after police chase

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A suspect in a homicide that happened in Milwaukee was taken into custody in Menasha after a chase with officers, police said Wednesday.

Tuesday night, Neenah Police and Winnebago County Sheriff's Department asked the Menasha Police for help in apprehending the suspect. Neenah Police tried to pull the suspect over, but police said the suspect drove off.

Menasha Police used a stop stick, which is a tire deflation device, and took over the pursuit as the suspect continued into Menasha slowly. Officers performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car and police said the suspect then got out and ran off. Police said officers deployed a K9 and said the suspect continued to resist. Police said officers used a taser and took the suspect into custody.

Police said officers recovered a handgun and other evidence from the scene. The suspect was turned over to Milwaukee Police after being evaluated by medical personnel.

Charges are being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office for felony fleeing and eluding and resisting arrest.