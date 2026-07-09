Milwaukee detective charged with misusing police Flock camera system

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — A Milwaukee police detective has been charged with a felony after prosecutors say he improperly used the department's Flock Safety camera system to track two people.

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Tehrangi Chapman faces a charge of misconduct in public office. Prosecutors allege he searched the locations of two victims 20 times using the department's automated license plate reader database.

The Flock Safety system is designed to assist with criminal investigations, and officers are required to document a legitimate investigative reason for each search. Prosecutors allege Chapman entered "test" and "training" as the reasons for the searches.

The case comes just months after Chapman helped investigate another Milwaukee police officer accused of misusing the same system.

Former Officer Josue Ayala pleaded guilty after prosecutors said he used the Flock database more than 200 times to track his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. Ayala is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

The Milwaukee Police Department says Chapman, a 22-year veteran of the department, has been suspended for the past four months and remains on full suspension.

Police referred questions to a written statement from Chief Jeffrey Norman, who said the department remains committed to integrity and accountability.

Chapman is not in custody. His first court appearance is scheduled for next Friday.