Milwaukee County Zoo zebra dies after running into wire fence

MILWAUKEE — A zebra has died at the Milwaukee County Zoo after it ran into a wire fence, the zoo announced Thursday.

The zoo shared the news on Facebook saying Stuart the zebra was exploring, running, and chasing impalas in their habitat when he ran into wire containment fencing.

Zoo officials said the veterinary team responded immediately but despite their efforts, Stuart died.

"This tragic accident is a heartbreaking loss for the animal care team, and for everyone who cares about the Zoo’s animals. The focus now is on the wellbeing of the impalas and the ostriches who share the habitat," the zoo said in a blog post.

Stuart was born in 2018 and arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2019. According to the Dublin Zoo, male zebras live on average 20 years.

The zoo said the impalas and ostriches, which share the habitat with the zebras, were removed from the habitat and relocated to the yard and indoors.

Editors note: This article previously stated the fence was electric. That has been corrected as the zoo only said the fence was wire.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip