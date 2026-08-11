Milwaukee Bucks, Wisconsin Herd help Menasha families recover after devastating storms

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd are stepping up to support families recovering from last month’s devastating storms in Menasha.

Players, staff members and even the teams’ mascots visited Jefferson Early Learning Center on Tuesday to help collect and donate supplies for students and teachers impacted by the severe weather.

The visit comes as communities across Northeast Wisconsin continue rebuilding after storms caused widespread damage throughout the area.

“We’re seeing the power of neighbors across Northeast Wisconsin as families work to rebuild,” said NBC 26’s MacLeod Hageman, reporting from Menasha.

Team leaders said the effort is about more than just donations. They hope their platform encourages others across Wisconsin to support recovery efforts and help families still facing challenges weeks after the storms.

“It’s not just about what we brought in, but if we can leverage our platform to drive other people to see the need that’s here in this community and to help the people of Wisconsin,” Milwaukee Bucks President Josh Glessing said.

Residents affected by the storms said the community support has been overwhelming.

“With people coming out and showing their support, it’s been overwhelming,” Menasha resident Tony Toon said. “Basically it’s just unbelievable the amount of people who have been coming out.”

The Bucks and Herd are among several organizations and volunteer groups continuing recovery efforts throughout Menasha and surrounding communities.

If you'd like to help families impacted by last month's devastating storms, you can donate directly here.