Milwaukee Bucks announce the passing of John Steinmiller

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced John Steinmiller passed away at the age of 73 after a short battle with cancer Tuesday morning.

Steinmiller dedicated over 52 years to the Milwaukee Bucks. He began in 1970 as an administrative assistant before becoming the youngest public relations director in professional sports in 1972. He served as executive vice president of business operations for over 30 years. He was there when the Bucks won an NBA Championship in 1971 and there again with his family when the team won it all in 2021. According to the Bucks, Steinmiller has worked with every Milwaukee Bucks head coach in the team's history.

Jim Prisching/AP John Steinmiller, Vice President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Bucks wipes his hand on the floor during a timeout in the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 25, 2013, in Milwaukee. The game was canceled in the first quarter after the floor was deemed unsafe to play on. (AP Photo/Jim Prisching)

Steinmiller was born in Evanston, Illinois and grew up in Mount Prospect, Illinois. He was one of eight children and is a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame at Saint Viator High School in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

According to the Bucks, Steinmiller served as president of the Marquette University Student Government and graduated from the School of Journalism in 1970. He met his wife Corinne at Marquette and the two stayed involved with the university throughout the years.

The Milwaukee Bucks organization is heartbroken by the passing John Steinmiller.



We send our deepest condolences to John's wife, Corrine, their children, John and Mary Kate, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/9doOzqm3YF — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) October 11, 2022

Steinmiller has served on numerous community boards throughout southeastern Wisconsin, including Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, MACC Fund, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Milwaukee, the Greater Milwaukee Committee, the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, Milwaukee Urban Day School, and the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee. He also completed a two-year term as chairman of Visit Milwaukee and served on the board for over 15 years.

Steinmiller leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Corinne, his two children, Mary Kate and John Henry, and a granddaughter. Steinmiller and his wife have lived in Whitefish Bay for over 30 years.