Millionth book surprise giveaway at Omro Elementary Schools

OMRO, Wis. (NBC 26) — We are celebrating a milestone at NBC 26 with our "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

Since 2016 E.W. Scripps-owned TV stations across the country have raised money to donate books to title one schools and recently donated our 1 millionth book.

NBC 26 Luke Marchase (right) enjoys "partner reading" in Mrs Wirth's 4th grade class at Omro Elementary School.

To celebrate, 25,000 kids across the country including the first through 5th-grade students at Omro Elementary School and H.B. Patch Elementary School received their own copy of the latest book in the popular Dog Man series, donated by the wildly popular author, Dav Pilkey.

"I was just like this. I couldn't even scream I was so happy," says 4th grader, Adam Kortbein.

"I think it's exciting. I'm definitely going to show my mom and dad," adds 4th grader, Ayla Stobbee.

This year, Omro Elementary Schools were the recipients of our annual, "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign where we raise money to provide age-appropriate books to children in our community at no cost to them.

In January, each of the more than 500 elementary students in Omro took home 5 new Scholastic books. The millionth book, their own copy of Dog Man, 20,000 Fleas Under The Sea was a well-kept secret, until it was revealed to the students at an assembly last week.

"I think I'm very grateful to have a book like this gifted to us," Stobbee says.

"They're just really fun to read. He's just so inspiring. Like why would I read anything else when Dog Man is a thing?" says Kortbein.

If you would like to learn more about the If You Give A Child A Book... campaign. Click here.



