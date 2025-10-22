Milk and manure tankers collide, no major injuries or spills

CASCO (NBC 26) — A Wednesday morning crash between two tanker trucks at Pleasant Road and WIS 54 in Casco did not pose any environmental hazards, deputies say.

The incident happened at around 8:40 a.m. of Wednesday, according to WisDOT. Lanes reopened just before 12:30 p.m.

The crash involved a milk tanker truck and a manure tanker truck. The truck carrying milk was full, but the manure tanker was empty. According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Department, the crash did not pose any environmental hazards.

Deputies believe truck driver, a 67-year-old man heading north, did not stop at the stop sign. The other truck driver, a 29-year-old man heading west, suffered minor injuries and was taken for treatment.

Both tanker trucks were damaged, as well as a stop sign that had to be replaced. Damage to a tree and grass on a nearby property was also reported by deputies.

This article was updated to include more information.