Michael J. Fox visits Wisconsin

WAUSAU (NBC 26) — Actor Michael J. Fox made a stop in Wisconsin Monday night.

The Back to the Future star was speaking for the George L. Ruder Forum at the Grand Theater.

Automobile Gallery and Event Center Executive Director Darrel Burnett was kind enough to snap a few pictures outside of the venue. Burnett said they brought down two iconic DeLoreans from Green Bay to help make the moment that much more special.

The entire world knows Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, the teenage sidekick of Doc Brown in Back to the Future.

The George L. Ruder Forum was created in the 1990s, and leaders are dedicated to bringing well-known speakers to the area to address issues of interest and importance.

Diagnosed at age 29, Michael is equally engaged in Parkinson’s advocacy work, raising global awareness of the disease and helping find a cure through The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, the world’s leading non-profit funder of PD science.

We're working to get more pictures from inside the venue.

