Micah Parsons to co-host charity softball game with Jordan Love

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Micah Parsons is joining Jordan Love to co-host the 2026 Green Bay Charity Softball Game on June 5, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers announced on Monday.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on June 5 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

The game will raise money for Jordan Love's Hands of 10ve Foundation and Micah Parson’s The Lion Heart Foundation.

Donald Driver, who hosted the game for several years, will also be in attendance interacting with fans. Other Packers players are expected to be announced as guests in the coming weeks.

“I am thrilled to team up with Jordan Love on the Green Bay Charity Softball Game,” Parsons said in a media release. “I saw firsthand this past season the passion and loyalty of Packers fans. It will be fun to suit up and hang out with my teammates and fans, while raising money for the important causes that Jordan’s Hands of 10ve Foundation and my Lion Heart Foundation support. Our fans will help make a difference.”

"I know with both of our desires to help the community this event will be a can’t-miss for Packers fans,” Love added in the release.

According to the Timber Rattlers, the event is expected to sell out quickly. Fans can purchase tickets here, or in person at the Timber Rattlers box office.