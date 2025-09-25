GREEN BAY — Micah Parsons is preparing for an emotional homecoming Sunday when the Green Bay Packers host the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field, but the edge rusher says he's treating it like any other game.

Parsons, who was traded from Dallas to Green Bay, hasn't spoken to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones since the deal was completed at the end of August. Despite the personal storylines surrounding his return to face his former team, Parsons remains focused on winning Sunday's game.

Week 4 versus the Dallas Cowboys 🔜#Packers HC Matt LaFleur says RT Zach Tom (oblique) is still considered “day to day” and they’ll see how he’s doing going forward.



Javon Bullard is still in concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/g1yI5lv89q — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 24, 2025

"Like, once the game starts, who's going to be worried about any trade?' Parsons asked local media on Wednesday. "Like it's just me against the five men in front of me, you know what I mean? And then we've got one common goal, and that's to win the football game, and how we win the football game is winning the line of scrimmage, affecting Dak [Prescott] and how good he's been playing this year."

Watch: Micah Parsons downplays emotional return as Green Bay gears up for the Dallas Cowboys

Packers prepare to take on Cowboys

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he hasn't had conversations with Parsons about the emotional aspects of facing his former team.

"I think every game you've got to approach it the same way, whether it's week one of the regular season, the playoffs, or the Super Bowl, whatever," LaFleur explained. "You've got to come in with the same mindset. The focus is always – yeah, obviously you got to know what you're going against, but the focus always comes back to us and what we got to do and how we need to go out there and perform, and the focus and concentration that we need to have is less about those guys."

Packers pumping crowd noise at practice to get ready for a loud road environment in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/IdXrSJOMaI — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 24, 2025

Sunday's matchup also features defensive tackle Kenny Clark facing his former team for the first time after spending nearly a decade in Green Bay before joining Dallas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has praised Clark's run-stopping ability, an area where the Packers are still seeking improvement this season.

The game presents opportunities for Green Bay's offense to bounce back from mistakes that plagued them in their Week 3 loss to Cleveland. Dallas enters with one of the NFL's worst statistical defenses, though LaFleur expects adjustments under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

#Packers HC Matt LaFleur overlooking the offensive line as Green Bay gets ready for a Sunday Night Football date with the Dallas Cowboys.



Lots to clean up in Week 4. pic.twitter.com/MzrsYyOgmi — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) September 24, 2025

"They're in their infant stages right now, you know, just a new scheme, and it takes time for all that to gel and come together," LaFleur said. "Hopefully it doesn't gel this week for them."

The Packers should find success through the air against Dallas, which ranks last in pass defense. However, the Cowboys will be without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is expected to miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

Parsons believes his familiarity with Dallas gives him an advantage.

"It gives me an advantage because, like I said, I know how these guys play," Parsons explained. "I know how they want to play. I know the identity that they wanted to create, and so I've just got to use that to my advantage. It's funny because like, you know, I spent all training camp helping these guys, guiding them, teaching them how to block me, and just things like that, so it's just going to be a fun matchup."

Jones announced the Cowboys will not show a tribute video for Parsons during the game. When asked if he felt disrespected by the decision, Parsons said no and emphasized his focus remains on winning.

