Metzig bound over for trial

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The trial for Erik Metzig, the man accused of killing his parent in the Town of Wolf River, is being referred to the circuit court for trial.

Metzig, 25, faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide in the deaths of David and Jan Metzig.

A preliminary hearing took place on Monday where Metzig was bound over for trial.

NBC 26 Staff

David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71 were the owners of Union Star Cheese Factory. According to the criminal complaint, David and Jan were found dead in their home with gunshot wounds. One of their sons found them after police were called for a welfare check.

In the garage, police found a Glock 9mm handgun in a garbage bag and several bullets near the bodies. A gun was found on the kitchen counter.

Erik Metzig was found later at a Kimberly YMCA. The complaint states he told a staff member he was upset about his family and looking for an apartment. Metzig was living with his parents at the time of their deaths.

Police say they found red smears, which were believed to be blood, in Metzig's car with a journal in his bedroom that had writing that said he waiting to eliminate his parents and make it look like they disappeared.

Metzig pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. A court date is set for May 30.