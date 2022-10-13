Menominee Tribal Police enforce curfew after suspicious person spotted on high school campus after dark

KESHENA (NBC 26) — Police are looking to identify a person spotted on surveillance video walking around the Menominee Indian High School property with what appears to be a gun.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department announced a 9 p.m. curfew for youths Wednesday night as they investigate the incident. The department also said it increased patrols on the high school campus.

Pictures from the security video show a person who appears to be carrying a gun walking around the high school's property. School officials said it appeared to be a "male with a potential assault rifle and a potential handgun."

Some of the pictures appear to show the person holding the potential gun up as if pointing it at a target.

If you have any information related to this matter police ask that you contact their dispatch center at 715-799-3881 or if it is an emergency dial 911.

Police warn the public not to approach or try to apprehend anyone that may be suspicious. Police ask you to just be a good witness and call into dispatch.