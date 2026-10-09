UPDATE: Menominee Indian School District buildings cleared after bomb threat

KESHENA (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The Menominee Indian School District said law enforcement has swept each school building and determined each building to be safe after a bomb threat.

District officials said high school students can pick up their belongings at the high school until 4:30 p.m. Friday. As of 12:50 p.m., officials said students who remained at the FACE Center were bused home.

The district added the Family Resource Fair at Menominee Indian Middle School will go on as scheduled this evening, starting at 4:30 p.m. and continuing through 7:30 p.m.

"Each school will debrief following this event to evaluate our safety procedures in the spirit of continuous improvement," Superintendent Shannon Chapman said.

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Menominee Nation High School in Keshena was evacuated as a precaution after the school received a bomb threat Friday, according to the Menominee Indian School District.

District officials said staff and students were safely evacuated to the Menominee Casino Resort.

"The safety of our students, staff, and school community remains our highest priority," district officials shared on social media. "As a precaution, we are taking the appropriate steps to ensure the situation is addressed and that all necessary safety measures are in place."

The district asked families to avoid coming to the school unless directed to do so by school or emergency officials.

Personal belongings left behind at the school will be available for pickup after the building has been cleared, according to the latest update from the high school.

As a precaution, the district said all other schools are also being evacuated to the FACE center and will be released early Friday. Parents can pick up their kids at FACE staring at noon. Bussing will be available at around 1 p.m. for students still at the center.