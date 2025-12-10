Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Menominee, Mich. police investigating death after man found unresponsive

MENOMINEE, Mich. (NBC 26) — Police are investigating a death after officers found a man unconscious and unresponsive on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Menominee Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of 15th Avenue around 12:30 p.m. When they arrived, they determined the man was deceased.

The Menominee Police Department, Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Michigan State Police Marquette Crime Lab are investigating.

This case remains active, and no other details have been released.

