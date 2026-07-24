Menasha taps longtime officer Matthew Albrecht as next police chief

MENASHA (NBC 26) — After nearly 25 years with the Menasha Police Department, Matthew Albrecht is set to become the city's next police chief.

The Menasha Police Commission announced Friday that it has appointed Albrecht to lead the department. He began his career in Menasha as a community service officer before becoming a patrol officer and later serving as lieutenant.

Throughout his career, Albrecht has helped oversee patrol operations while also leading efforts involving department technology, budgeting, policy development, organizational planning and critical incident response.

He earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, a leadership program for law enforcement executives.

As police chief, Albrecht says he plans to build on the department's L.E.E.D. philosophy — Listen, Explain, with Equity and Dignity — while focusing on accountability, employee development and maintaining strong relationships with the community.

"It is truly an honor to serve as Chief of Police for the community that has been the focus of my law enforcement career," Albrecht said. "I am grateful for the trust placed in me by the Police Commission and look forward to working alongside our dedicated employees, City leadership, community partners, and residents."

Albrecht will officially be sworn in during a ceremony on Monday, Aug. 3.