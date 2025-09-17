Menasha Police warn neighbors about scam invoices

MENASHA (NBC 26) — The Menasha Police Department is alerting residents to fraudulent invoices circulating in the community that falsely claim to be from the city’s Community Development Department.

According to police, the fake documents look professional, even displaying the City of Menasha logo, but they list bogus email addresses ending in @usa.com and request large wire transfers.

Authorities stress that any legitimate communication from the City of Menasha will always come from an email address ending in @menashawi.gov.

“If you’re ever unsure whether an invoice is real, contact the city directly or call the Menasha Police Department,” officials advised.What to Watch For:

Requests for urgent wire transfers of large sums

Sender email addresses ending in @usa.com instead of @menashawi.gov

Unsolicited invoices claiming city affiliation

Police urge anyone who receives one of these suspicious notices to verify its authenticity before taking any action.

Contact Information:

Menasha Police Department – (920) 967‑3500

City Hall – www.menashawi.gov

