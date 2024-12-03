Watch Now
Menasha Police see spike in vehicle break-ins and thefts

Police in Menasha say they've seen a spike in vehicle break-ins and thefts. They're encouraging people to take a few extra steps to keep their property secure.
MENASHA (NBC 26) — Police in Menahsa want to warn the community about a recent spike in vehicle entries and thefts throughout the area.

Police are sharing a few helpful reminders to protect your property from thieves.

Always Lock Your Vehicle – Never leave your car unlocked, even if you’re only stepping away for a moment.

Hide Valuables – Never leave valuable items like electronics, bags, or money in plain sight, take them with you.

Park in Well-Lit Areas – Park in well-lit, busy areas to deter criminals who prefer to work in the dark.

Install an Anti-Theft System – Consider adding a steering wheel lock, car alarm, or GPS tracker for added security.

Don’t Leave Spare Keys in the Car – Avoid hiding spare keys in or around your vehicle. Thieves know all the common hiding spots.

Be Mindful of Your Surroundings – Always look around and check for suspicious activity when approaching or leaving your vehicle.

They also have a few tips for home break-in prevention.

Secure All Entry Points – Lock doors, windows, and gates when not in use. Reinforce entry points with deadbolts and security bars if possible.

Install a Security System – A home security system with alarms, cameras, and motion sensors can deter criminals and alert authorities if there’s a break-in.

Use Outdoor Lighting – Motion-activated lights around your home can discourage burglars from approaching under the cover of darkness.

Keep Landscaping Trimmed – Overgrown bushes and trees can provide cover for intruders. Maintain clear sightlines around your home to deter unwanted visitors.

Don’t Advertise Vacations – Avoid posting travel plans or sharing your absence on social media until after you return. This prevents burglars from knowing when your home is empty.

Get to Know Your Neighbors – Strong neighborhood watch programs and communication with neighbors can be crucial for spotting suspicious activity early.

By staying vigilant and adopting these habits, you can significantly reduce the likelihood of a vehicle or home break-in. Your security is worth the effort—take the necessary steps today to keep your property safe!

