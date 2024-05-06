Menasha Police looking to add to department

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Menasha police are hoping to add more officers to its department.

Police are participating in a workshop with the Menasha city council to explore and recommend additional officers.

Menasha police say they currently have 32 sworn-in officers, but they're also behind average staffing statewide and nationwide levels.

Following Monday's workshop, a city committee will discuss a possible referendum question, asking for more money to increasing staffing at the police department.

Tonight's workshop is open to the public, and it starts at 4:45 PM.

